Human Rights Observatory

Some see NZ's invite to the NATO summit as a reward for a shift in foreign policy, but that's far from accurate

By Robert G. Patman, Professor of International Relations, University of Otago
At a time of geopolitical uncertainty, New Zealand’s government has distinctive reasons for opposing Putin’s Ukraine invasion and expressing public reservations about China’s ambition in the Pacific.The Conversation


