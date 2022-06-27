Tolerance.ca
Cameroon: Separatist Abuses in Anglophone Regions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A burned-out classroom in the government primary school in Molyko, Buea, South-West Cameroon, destroyed by suspected separatist fighters on February 7, 2022. © Private, February 8, 2022, Buea, South-West region, Cameroon. (Nairobi) –  Armed separatist fighters have killed at least seven people, injured six others, raped a girl, and committed other grave human rights abuses across Cameroon’s Anglophone regions since January 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. In an uptick of violence, the separatists have also burned at least 2 schools, attacked a university, kidnapped…


