Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Commitment Needed to Tackle Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ziad Itani, a Lebanese actor, who was exonerated of spying for Israel, is carried after he was released by Lebanese authorities. Itani has accused security officials of torturing him and has called on authorities to investigate. © 2018 AP Photo/Hussein Malla (Beirut) – The Lebanese authorities should effectively protect everyone, including people in detention, from torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, 15 organizations said today in a joint statement on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The authorities should also…


© Human Rights Watch -


