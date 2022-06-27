Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Court to Rule on Education Ban for Pregnant Students

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The flag of the United Republic of Tanzania. © 2010 TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – A landmark case on Tanzania’s discriminatory ban against students who are pregnant, married, or are mothers at the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights could impact the rights of girls across Africa, the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa, Women’s Link Worldwide, and Human Rights Watch said today. The three human rights organizations submitted a joint amicus curiae brief to the court on June 17, 2022.  Joint Amicus Curiae Brief In November 2020,…


