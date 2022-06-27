Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lithuania: Pushbacks, illegal detention, deception and abuses against refugees and migrants

By Amnesty International
New report details abuses against people who crossed into Lithuania from Belarus Treatment starkly contrasts with reception of people arriving from Ukraine EU Commission not fulfilling its duties under EU law Spokespeople available Lithuanian authorities have arbitrarily detained thousands of people in militarized centres, where they have been subjected to inhumane conditions, torture and other […] The post Lithuania: Pushbacks, illegal detention, deception and abuses against refugees and migrants appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


