Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to save $50 off your food bill and still eat tasty, nutritious meals

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Megan Whatnall, Post-Doctoral Researcher in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Grocery prices have taken a hike upwards for a host of reasons, including the rising costs of petrol, fertiliser and labour.

You could “shop around” for cheaper groceries, but that would cost you more in fuel or travel, not to mention time.



Research shows a healthy diet costs low-income households 20 to 30% of their disposable income. But a healthy diet remains cheaper than one dominated by highly processed foods and drinks.

Cutting your grocery bill takes planning and flexibility…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


