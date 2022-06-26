How to save $50 off your food bill and still eat tasty, nutritious meals
By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Megan Whatnall, Post-Doctoral Researcher in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Grocery prices have taken a hike upwards for a host of reasons, including the rising costs of petrol, fertiliser and labour.
You could “shop around” for cheaper groceries, but that would cost you more in fuel or travel, not to mention time.
Research shows a healthy diet costs low-income households 20 to 30% of their disposable income. But a healthy diet remains cheaper than one dominated by highly processed foods and drinks.
Cutting your grocery bill takes planning and flexibility…
- Sunday, June 26, 2022