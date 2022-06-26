Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Microplastics might be entering marine food webs from the bottom up

By Garth A Covernton, Postdoctoral fellow, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto
Hailey Davies, PhD Student, Department of Biology, University of Victoria
Kieran Cox, Postdoctoral fellow, Marine Ecology, University of Victoria
We need to advance our understanding of the effects of microplastics on aquatic ecosystems, especially on small animals at the base of food webs that might be ingesting more of these particles.The Conversation


