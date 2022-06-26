Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The mathematics of human behaviour: how my new model can spot liars and counter disinformation

By Dorje C Brody, Professor of Mathematics, University of Surrey
Understanding the human mind and behaviour lies at the core of the discipline of psychology. But to characterise how people’s behaviour changes over time, I believe psychology alone is insufficient – and that additional mathematical ideas need to be brought forward.

My new model, published in Frontiers in Psychology, is inspired by the work of the 19th-century American mathematician, Norbert Wiener. At its…The Conversation


