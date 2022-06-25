Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Police detain human rights defenders and relatives of disappeared people on Saturday Mothers/People 900th vigil

By Amnesty International
Riot police prevented a peaceful vigil by human rights defenders demonstrating on behalf of people who have been forcibly disappeared in Turkey. Police handcuffed and detained the head of the Human Rights Association, Öztürk Türkdoğan, prominent human rights lawyer, Eren Keskin, and several relatives of victims of enforced disappearances from the Saturday Mothers/People. The vigil […] The post Turkey: Police detain human rights defenders and relatives of disappeared people on Saturday Mothers/People 900th vigil appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


