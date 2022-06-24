Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African lakes emit far less greenhouse gases than feared, research reveals

By Alberto Borges, Research Director FRS-FNRS, Associate Professor at ULiège, Université de Liège
Share this article
Thanks to their high concentrations of phytoplankton, African lakes emit less CO2 than their boreal counterparts, with important consequences for climate modelling.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'A revolutionary ruling – and not just for abortion’: A Supreme Court scholar explains the impact of Dobbs
~ Egypt: 1,000 days of unjust imprisonment
~ Crackdown in Russia Requires Dedicated UN Monitoring
~ Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that uses no genetic material from the virus
~ Supreme Court overturns Roe, upends 50 years of abortion rights: 5 essential reads on what happens next
~ What the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion means for women's health and well-being: 4 essential reads
~ Roe overturned: What you need to know about the Supreme Court abortion decision
~ State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions
~ Film review: falling in love with Cabo Verdean singer Cesária Évora all over again
~ Roe v Wade overturned: what abortion access and reproductive rights look like around the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter