Human Rights Observatory

'A revolutionary ruling – and not just for abortion’: A Supreme Court scholar explains the impact of Dobbs

By Morgan Marietta, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Lowell
The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse 50 years of constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion is more than 200 pages long. Morgan Marietta, a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and editor of the annual SCOTUS series at Palgrave Macmillan, studies the ideas and ideology of the court. We asked him to illuminate the thinking that…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


