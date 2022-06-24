Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: 1,000 days of unjust imprisonment

By Amnesty International
Tomorrow marks 1,000 days of unjust detention for prominent blogger and activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian-British national, and his lawyer Mohamed Baker, who are both imprisoned solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. Amnesty International is urging the Egyptian authorities to release them immediately and unconditionally, and also calls on the UK […] The post Egypt: 1,000 days of unjust imprisonment appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


