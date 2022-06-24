Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crackdown in Russia Requires Dedicated UN Monitoring

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers detain a demonstrator holding a poster reading "Hands off Memorial, freedom for political prisoners" in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Ten years ago, on July 13, 2012, Russia’s parliament adopted its “foreign agent” law, using the pretext of foreign funding to demonize, harass, and silence the country’s robust civil society.  Russia’s expanding legislative arsenal against civil society and independent media has dealt devastating blows to anyone perceived as…


© Human Rights Watch -


