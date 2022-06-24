Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that uses no genetic material from the virus

By Keith Grehan, Postdoctoral Researcher, Molecular Biology, University of Leeds
Jessica Swanson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Leeds
Share this article
Recent reports of poliovirus detected in samples from a sewage treatment works in London have rightly generated significant concern among public health agencies and medical staff. The poliovirus detected is what is called vaccine-derived poliovirus – this is not “wild poliovirus”.

There are currently two poliovirus vaccines: the oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) and the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV). Vaccine-derived poliovirus is linked to the use of the OPV…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Supreme Court overturns Roe, upends 50 years of abortion rights: 5 essential reads on what happens next
~ What the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion means for women's health and well-being: 4 essential reads
~ Roe overturned: What you need to know about the Supreme Court abortion decision
~ State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions
~ Film review: falling in love with Cabo Verdean singer Cesária Évora all over again
~ Roe v Wade overturned: what abortion access and reproductive rights look like around the world
~ Roe v. Wade overturned: Will more Americans travel to Canada and Mexico for abortions?
~ Belfast’s silent public health crisis? Why we need widespread testing for lead-contaminated water
~ Shopping: the cost of living crisis is hitting people 'urgently and directly' – retail expert Q&A
~ Monkeypox may not mutate as fast as coronaviruses, but that doesn't mean it can't adapt to its new hosts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter