Human Rights Observatory

What the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion means for women's health and well-being: 4 essential reads

By Matt Williams, Breaking News Editor
Aside from the political and legal implications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – ending the constitutional right to abortion – are the real-world effects the ruling will have. Millions of women in the U.S. will be affected by the ruling.

Research by the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization dedicated to advancing reproductive rights, suggests that around 1 in 4 American women have an abortion by the age of 45,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


