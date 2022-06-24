Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions

By Stefanie Lindquist, Foundation Professor of Law and Political Science, Arizona State University
Share this article
State supreme courts have a relatively low profile in the US. That’s going to change now that they will be under political pressure to decide whether abortion is protected in state constitutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that uses no genetic material from the virus
~ Supreme Court overturns Roe, upends 50 years of abortion rights: 5 essential reads on what happens next
~ What the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion means for women's health and well-being: 4 essential reads
~ Roe overturned: What you need to know about the Supreme Court abortion decision
~ Film review: falling in love with Cabo Verdean singer Cesária Évora all over again
~ Roe v Wade overturned: what abortion access and reproductive rights look like around the world
~ Roe v. Wade overturned: Will more Americans travel to Canada and Mexico for abortions?
~ Belfast’s silent public health crisis? Why we need widespread testing for lead-contaminated water
~ Shopping: the cost of living crisis is hitting people 'urgently and directly' – retail expert Q&A
~ Monkeypox may not mutate as fast as coronaviruses, but that doesn't mean it can't adapt to its new hosts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter