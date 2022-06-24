Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Film review: falling in love with Cabo Verdean singer Cesária Évora all over again

By Ian-Malcolm Rijsdijk, Senior Lecturer in Film and Television Studies, University of Cape Town
Ana Sofia Fonseca’s feature documentary Cesária Évora opens with hand-held, bootleg-style footage of the legendary Cabo Verdean morna singer in rehearsal. It is visually inauspicious but subtly heralds the film’s great strength. An intimate approach that illuminates Évora’s extraordinary career while staying close to her personal struggles and triumphs.

The combination of the Portuguese director and journalist Fonseca’s storytelling and editor…The Conversation


