Belfast’s silent public health crisis? Why we need widespread testing for lead-contaminated water
By Tristan Sturm, Senior Lecturer of Geography, Queen's University Belfast
Jeremy Auerbach, Lecturer of Geography, Queen's University Belfast
Nuala Flood, Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor in Architecture, Queen's University Belfast
Belfast needs to rid its infrastructure of lead water pipes and raise public awareness of the serious health issues caused by excess levels of lead in the water.
- Friday, June 24, 2022