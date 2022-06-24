Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Topples Roe v. Wade in a Blow to Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Abortion rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana In a predicted but nonetheless stunning opinion issued today, the United States Supreme Court overturned the constitutional guarantee of abortion access in the United States, reversing half a century of court protection for this fundamental right. Access to abortion is a right critical to guaranteeing a wide range of other human rights, including the rights to life and security of person, privacy, nondiscrimination,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that uses no genetic material from the virus
~ Supreme Court overturns Roe, upends 50 years of abortion rights: 5 essential reads on what happens next
~ What the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion means for women's health and well-being: 4 essential reads
~ Roe overturned: What you need to know about the Supreme Court abortion decision
~ State courts from Oregon to Georgia will now decide who – if anyone – can get an abortion under 50 different state constitutions
~ Film review: falling in love with Cabo Verdean singer Cesária Évora all over again
~ Roe v Wade overturned: what abortion access and reproductive rights look like around the world
~ Roe v. Wade overturned: Will more Americans travel to Canada and Mexico for abortions?
~ Belfast’s silent public health crisis? Why we need widespread testing for lead-contaminated water
~ Shopping: the cost of living crisis is hitting people 'urgently and directly' – retail expert Q&A
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter