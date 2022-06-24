Girls' mental health has been affected more than boys' during the pandemic – new research
By Agne Suziedelyte, Senior lecturer in Economics, City, University of London
Anna Zhu, Senior lecturer in Economics, RMIT University
Silvia Mendolia, Senior lecturer in Economics, University of Wollongong
Evidence has shown that the COVID pandemic has impacted women’s mental health more significantly than men’s mental health. For example, lockdowns and the stress of home schooling have been found to take a greater toll on working mothers compared with fathers, while women have been more likely to experience increases in loneliness over the past two years.
Now, our new…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 24, 2022