Google's powerful AI spotlights a human cognitive glitch: Mistaking fluent speech for fluent thought
By Kyle Mahowald, Assistant Professor of Linguistics, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Anna A. Ivanova, PhD Candidate in Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Fluent expression is not always evidence of a mind at work, but the human brain is primed to believe so. A pair of cognitive linguistics experts explain why language is not a good test of sentience.
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 24, 2022