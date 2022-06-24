Tolerance.ca
Misinformation will be rampant when it comes to COVID-19 shots for young children – here's what you can do to counter it

By Jaime Sidani, Assistant Professor of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Beth Hoffman, Postdoctoral Associate in Behavioral and Community Health Sciences, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Maya Ragavan, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
With COVID-19 shots finally available for infants and preschoolers, knowing how to combat misinformation on social media and elsewhere could be more important than ever.The Conversation


