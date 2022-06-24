Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Nato summit to meet in a world reordered by Russian aggression and Chinese ambition

By Mark Webber, Professor of International Politics, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The next summit, against a backdrop of war in Ukraine, will be a test of Nato’s solidarity and sense of purpose.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ramaphosa scandal looks set to intensify the ANC's slide, ushering in a new era of politics
~ Girls' mental health has been affected more than boys' during the pandemic – new research
~ Wealth of nations: Why some are rich, others are poor – and what it means for future prosperity
~ Helping Afghanistan after earthquake will be hard: 3 questions answered
~ How do painkillers actually kill pain? From ibuprofen to fentanyl, it's about meeting the pain where it's at
~ Google's powerful AI spotlights a human cognitive glitch: Mistaking fluent speech for fluent thought
~ Misinformation will be rampant when it comes to COVID-19 shots for young children – here's what you can do to counter it
~ 5 tips for parents of new kindergartners who are younger than their classmates
~ Workers' rights: how a landmark UN decision on safety and health will actually affect employees
~ Five billion people can't afford surgery – a team of innovators could soon change this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter