Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five billion people can't afford surgery – a team of innovators could soon change this

By Pete Culmer, Associate Professor in Surgical Technologies, University of Leeds
Jesudian Gnanaraj, Professor of electronics and instrumentation engineering, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
Noel Aruparayil, Clinical research fellow in global surgery, University of Leeds
Have you or a loved one ever needed surgery? Imagine what your life would be like if you couldn’t have it. Billions of people around the world lack access to surgery because equipment and general anaesthesia are too expensive or unsuitable in their region.

When we think about technological progress people tend to picture faster, shinier, more hi-tech upgrades of what we already have. But sometimes developers can have more impact by remodelling technology with cheaper and simpler versions.

Our group at the University of Leeds is developing surgical technology for low-to-middle…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


