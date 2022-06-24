Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US States Should Protect Youth Abortion Access

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters rally in support of abortion rights outside the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas on May 14, 2022. © 2022 Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP As people in the United States prepare for the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in many US states are moving to safeguard abortion access. Removing barriers young people face in accessing abortion care should be a top priority. Thirty-seven US states require people under 18 to involve a parent in an abortion decision. Most young people do involve a parent or trusted adult…


