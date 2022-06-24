Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's latest lithium find: some key questions answered

By Ibrahim Garba, Professor of Geology, Ahmadu Bello University
Share this article
For the moment the find in Nigeria simply points to the potential for lithium resource. Full exploration will be necessary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that use no genetic material from the virus
~ The untold story of Canada's journalism startups
~ The Conversation Canada turns 5: Why we love our jobs
~ Our fifth anniversary: Readers weigh in
~ Memes, mourning and metaphors as Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
~ A corny TV exorcism possesses Turkish social media
~ New research shows how Indonesia's drug control victimises women and puts their health at risk
~ Palestine: Authorities have failed to ensure accountability for the killing of Nizar Banat
~ A Suffocating Environment for Greek Civil Society
~ How effective is mindfulness for treating mental ill-health? And what about the apps?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter