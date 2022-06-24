Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our fifth anniversary: Readers weigh in

By Scott White, CEO | Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation Canada
Five years ago, The Conversation Canada quietly crept into existence. It was known as a “soft launch” — a term sometimes used as a cover in case something goes terribly wrong. Luckily, nothing did.

We published eight stories on that very first day, including some on topics that are still very much relevant five years later — the impact of climate change on cities, the “glass…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


