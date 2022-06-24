Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Memes, mourning and metaphors as Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea

By Hong Kong Free Press
Share this article
Hongkongers have been sharing memes and metaphors, as well as conspiracy theories in reaction to the sinking of the city's iconic floating restaurant in the South China Sea.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ A corny TV exorcism possesses Turkish social media
~ New research shows how Indonesia's drug control victimises women and puts their health at risk
~ Palestine: Authorities have failed to ensure accountability for the killing of Nizar Banat
~ A Suffocating Environment for Greek Civil Society
~ How effective is mindfulness for treating mental ill-health? And what about the apps?
~ The Albanese government has committed to enshrining a First Nations Voice in the Constitution. What do Australians think of the idea?
~ VIDEO: Federal government brings COVID back onto the agenda
~ Our flood predictions are getting worse as the climate changes. We have to understand how hills shape floods
~ Boycotts in sport may not advance human rights. But they do harm individual athletes
~ How Operation Phoenix exported violence from Australia to Yugoslavia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter