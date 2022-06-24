Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Albanese government has committed to enshrining a First Nations Voice in the Constitution. What do Australians think of the idea?

By Jacob Deem, Lecturer - Law, CQUniversity Australia
Adrian Miller, Deputy Vice-President Indigenous Engagement & Director of the Jawun Research Centre, CQUniversity Australia
A J Brown, Professor of Public Policy & Law, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University
Susan Bird, Senior Lecturer in Law, Charles Darwin University
Survey findings bring insight to the general public’s thoughts and concerns of an Indigenous Voice to parliament. What questions still need to be answered to obtain a yes vote in a referendum?The Conversation


