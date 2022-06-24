Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Boycotts in sport may not advance human rights. But they do harm individual athletes

By Hans Westerbeek, Professor of International Sport Business, Head of Sport Business Insights Group, Victoria University
Ramon Spaaij, Professor, Victoria University
Organisers of Wimbledon, the main draw of which begins on June 27, have found themselves in a quandary over their controversial decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players in protest over the invasion of Ukraine.

The banned players include current men’s world number 1 Daniil Medvedev, number 8 Andrey Rublev, and women’s world number 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Both the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) penalised Wimbledon for this ban by stripping…The Conversation


