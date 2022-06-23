Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia

By Warwick Smith, Research economist, The University of Melbourne
Australia’s treasury helped inspire NZ and other governments to adopt well-being budgets – now, years later, we look set to get one too. So what are the challenges ahead?The Conversation


