Relax, it's just a ringlight for kids. Toys like the 'vlogger set' prepare them for a digital world
By Amanda Levido, Research Fellow - Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, Queensland University of Technology
Aleesha Rodriguez, Research Fellow at Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, Queensland University of Technology
Some finds toys for toddlers based on digital devices a bit confronting. But really they’re just updated versions of traditional toys for make-believe play such as doctor and tradie tool sets.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 23, 2022