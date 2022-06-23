Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cosmic dust from Venus is inspiring new air pollution-busting technology

By Alexander James, Research Fellow in Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Leeds
Share this article
Reducing carbon emissions from roads, railways and shipping requires implementing a range of solutions simultaneously. As far as cars are concerned, cutting the number of journeys altogether (by making it easier for people to walk and cycle and improving public transport), changing the fuel in vehicles and making the most of those vehicles already on the road must all play a part. None of these solutions are sufficient on their own.

In 2030, the sale of new diesel and petrol passenger cars will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amanat anthology: Women writers from Kazakhstan make their voices heard in English
~ Ukraine war: all eyes on Lithuania as sanctions close Russian land access to Kaliningrad
~ Why UK approach to replacing the Human Rights Act is just as worrying as the replacement itself
~ Would closing the 'boyfriend loophole' in gun legislation save lives? Here's what the research says
~ Nigerian historian and thinker Toyin Falola on decolonising the academy in Africa
~ Gardeners in South Africa may hesitate to use greywater -- but it can be a crop saver
~ Firms from rich countries are taking factories home: what this means for Africa
~ Kinyafranglais: how Rwanda became a melting pot of official languages
~ Curious Kids: what is cosmic microwave background radiation?
~ Rising prices: why the global drive to keep food cheap is unsustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter