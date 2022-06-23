Tolerance.ca
Nigerian historian and thinker Toyin Falola on decolonising the academy in Africa

By Olayinka Oyegbile, Communications scholar, Trinity University, Lagos
Nigerian intellectual and historian Toyin Falola's latest book is called Decolonizing African Studies: Knowledge Production, Agency, and Voice. It sets out to respond to the urgent need to eliminate the vestiges of colonialism (the domination of foreign powers) in the academy and in research methodologies where African perspectives continue to be marginalised or excluded, creating the problem of misrepresentation of the continent. The book also critiques the limitations to and failures of…The Conversation


© The Conversation


