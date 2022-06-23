Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Uber drivers aren't unionizing in Québec

By Lucie Enel, Doctorante en communication, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Share this article
As of mid-June, the Uber platform will extend its services to the entire province of Québec. On a global scale, Uber is in nearly 10,000 cities and 71 countries and has more than 3.5 million workers.

This model, based on on-demand work and the algorithmic distribution of tasks, fundamentally transforms ways of thinking about, organizing and carrying out work, both on an individual and collective basis.

The expansion of Uber’s service across Québec provides an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amanat anthology: Women writers from Kazakhstan make their voices heard in English
~ Ukraine war: all eyes on Lithuania as sanctions close Russian land access to Kaliningrad
~ Why UK approach to replacing the Human Rights Act is just as worrying as the replacement itself
~ Would closing the 'boyfriend loophole' in gun legislation save lives? Here's what the research says
~ Cosmic dust from Venus is inspiring new air pollution-busting technology
~ Nigerian historian and thinker Toyin Falola on decolonising the academy in Africa
~ Gardeners in South Africa may hesitate to use greywater -- but it can be a crop saver
~ Firms from rich countries are taking factories home: what this means for Africa
~ Kinyafranglais: how Rwanda became a melting pot of official languages
~ Curious Kids: what is cosmic microwave background radiation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter