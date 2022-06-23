Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evolutionary tree of life: modern science is showing how we got so much wrong

By Matthew Wills, Professor of Evolutionary Palaeobiology at the Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
Share this article
If you look different to your close relatives, you may have felt separate from your family. As a child, during particularly stormy fall outs you might have even hoped it was a sign that you were adopted.

As our new research shows, appearances can be deceptive when it comes to family. New DNA technology is shaking up the family trees of many plants and animals.

The primates, to which humans belong, were once thought to be close relatives of bats because of some similarities in our skeletonsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amanat anthology: Women writers from Kazakhstan make their voices heard in English
~ Ukraine war: all eyes on Lithuania as sanctions close Russian land access to Kaliningrad
~ Why UK approach to replacing the Human Rights Act is just as worrying as the replacement itself
~ Would closing the 'boyfriend loophole' in gun legislation save lives? Here's what the research says
~ Cosmic dust from Venus is inspiring new air pollution-busting technology
~ Nigerian historian and thinker Toyin Falola on decolonising the academy in Africa
~ Gardeners in South Africa may hesitate to use greywater -- but it can be a crop saver
~ Firms from rich countries are taking factories home: what this means for Africa
~ Kinyafranglais: how Rwanda became a melting pot of official languages
~ Curious Kids: what is cosmic microwave background radiation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter