Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers for you and your family this Fourth of July
By Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer in Markets, Public Policy and Law, Questrom School of Business, Boston University
The latest data shows imports of bottle rockets, sparklers and other fireworks at a record pace, even as consumer demand appears likely to wane. That could create opportunities for patient revelers.
- Thursday, June 23, 2022