Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before chickens became food for people, they were regarded as special exotica

By Julia Best, Lecturer in archaeology, Cardiff University
Ophélie Lebrasseur, MSCA Research Fellow, Université de Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier
There are more chickens than any other species of bird on the planet. With three chickens for every human being, they are a food staple for millions of people around the world. But new research shows chickens were domesticated only relatively recently and were once revered.

The question of where chickens come from and how humans have interacted with them over time…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


