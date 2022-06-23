Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia just flew its own 'vomit comet'. It's a big deal for zero-gravity space research

By Gail Iles, Senior Lecturer in Physics, RMIT University
Share this article
Last Saturday, a two-seater SIAI-Marchetti S.211 jet took off from Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne with an expert aerobatic pilot at the controls and a case full of scientific experiments in the passenger seat.

Pilot Steve Gale took the jet on Australia’s first commercial “parabolic flight”, in which the plane flies along the path of a freely falling object, creating a short period of weightlessness for everyone and everything inside.

Parabolic flights are often a test run for the zero-gravity conditions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Horror Behind Closed Doors of Polish Residential Institution
~ How Rising festival brought us dance in times of plague
~ New Zealand needs a new gang strategy – political consensus would be a good start
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greg Barns on the battle to free Julian Assange
~ Why this new climate case against the high-polluting Scarborough gas project is so significant
~ Young women's memoirs of migration, dispossession and Australian 'unbelonging' demand to be heard
~ Women are at greater risk of stroke, the more miscarriages or stillbirths they've had
~ Why was the Brittany Higgins trial delayed, and what is 'contempt of court'? A legal expert's view on the Lisa Wilkinson saga
~ Global: 20 rules for ending widespread misuse of police batons
~ In Sri Lanka, state-sponsored disinformation and suppression of dissent taint COVID-19 response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter