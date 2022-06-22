Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global: 20 rules for ending widespread misuse of police batons

By Amnesty International
Recent footage of police in India attacking protesters and detainees with batons highlights the urgent need for law enforcement agencies worldwide to tackle the rampant misuse of batons and other striking weapons, Amnesty International said today. Ahead of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, the organization has published a new briefing setting out how and when […] The post Global: 20 rules for ending widespread misuse of police batons  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


