Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How theatre on the Prairies can imagine an equitable and inclusive future

By Taiwo Afolabi, Canada Research Chair in Socially Engaged Theatre; Director, Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre (C-SET), University of Regina
Cali Sproule, Master of Fine Arts candidate, Faculty of Graduate Studies, University of Calgary
Christine Brubaker, Associate Professor, School of Creative and Performing Arts, University of Calgary
Ibukun-Oluwa Fasunhan, Phd Student, Theatre Department, Faculty of Media Art and Performance, University of Regina
Yvette Nolan, Community research partner and theatre practitioner
Reckoning around colonialism, anti-Black racism, and inequality is immense across different fields in our society. The Future Prairie Theatre project is addressing these urgent social struggles.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


