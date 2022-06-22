Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Climate Protesters’ Rights Violated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (Left) Violet Coco, 31, spent 21 days under what amounted to house arrest and is under a curfew from 3 p.m.- 10 a.m. (Middle) Andrew George, 33,  was sentenced to three months in jail before his sentence was overturned. (Right) Jay Larbalestier, 36, spent 42 days under house arrest. © 2022 Sophie McNeill/Human Rights Watch (Sydney) – The authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) are disproportionately punishing climate protesters in violation of their basic rights to peaceful protest, Human Rights Watch said today. New anti-protest laws currently…


© Human Rights Watch -


