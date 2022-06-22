Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a heat dome? An atmospheric scientist explains the weather phenomenon baking large parts of the country

By William Gallus, Professor of Atmospheric Science, Iowa State University
Share this article
A heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven.

Typically, heat domes are tied to the behavior of the jet stream, a band of fast winds high in the atmosphere that generally runs west to east.

Normally, the jet stream has a wavelike…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ending violence against women across the peacetime–wartime continuum
~ I did not come to flirt, but only to buy lemons
~ Psychologists have traditionally focused on the past – what if that's all wrong?
~ Head of Foreign Affairs Kathryn Campbell ousted in public service shake-up
~ How Octavia E. Butler mined her boundless curiosity to forge a new vision for humanity
~ How to get cars out of cities – podcast
~ Pandemic's impacts on how people live and work may change city centers for decades to come
~ Ukraine's foreign legion may be new, but the idea isn't
~ Predictable and consistent parental behavior is key for optimal child brain development
~ What is curtailment? An electricity market expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter