Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The school Cat Stevens built: how Conservative politicians opposed funding for Muslim schools in England

By Helen Carr, Lecturer in Secondary History Education, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Archival documents show that in the 1980s, British education officials refused to engage with Muslim communities about funding faith-based schooling.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Celibacy: its surprising evolutionary advantages – new research
~ Saudi Arabia: Mass demolitions and forced evictions marred by violations and discrimination
~ Brands are leaning on 'recycled' clothes to meet sustainability goals. How are they made? And why is recycling them further so hard?
~ Zambia: Hope for Kabwe Lead Poisoning Victims
~ Sudan: New Deadly Attacks in West Darfur
~ Cambodia: Quash Convictions of ‘ADHOC 5’
~ Tajikistan: Release Bloggers, Respect Media Freedom
~ In Ukraine, Women Should Be Protected from Violence in War and Peace
~ How does this keep happening? After so many child protection inquiries and reform efforts, it's time for a new approach
~ As Netball Australia eyes betting sponsorship, women and girls are at increased risk of gambling harm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter