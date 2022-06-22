Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Celibacy: its surprising evolutionary advantages – new research

By Ruth Mace, Professor of Anthropology, UCL
Alberto Micheletti, Research Fellow, UCL
Share this article
Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.

Some have suggested that practices that are costly to individuals, such as never having children, can still emerge when people blindly conform to norms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The school Cat Stevens built: how Conservative politicians opposed funding for Muslim schools in England
~ Saudi Arabia: Mass demolitions and forced evictions marred by violations and discrimination
~ Brands are leaning on 'recycled' clothes to meet sustainability goals. How are they made? And why is recycling them further so hard?
~ Zambia: Hope for Kabwe Lead Poisoning Victims
~ Sudan: New Deadly Attacks in West Darfur
~ Cambodia: Quash Convictions of ‘ADHOC 5’
~ Tajikistan: Release Bloggers, Respect Media Freedom
~ In Ukraine, Women Should Be Protected from Violence in War and Peace
~ How does this keep happening? After so many child protection inquiries and reform efforts, it's time for a new approach
~ As Netball Australia eyes betting sponsorship, women and girls are at increased risk of gambling harm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter