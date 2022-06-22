Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Ukraine, Women Should Be Protected from Violence in War and Peace

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman carries flowers and a placard that says "At the funeral of the patriarchy" during the feminist's Women March on International Women's Day 2021 in Kyiv, during which marchers called on the Ukrainian authorities to ratify the Istanbul Convention. © Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images After more than a decade of advocacy by women’s rights groups, and amid an armed conflict following Russia’s full-scale invasion, as well as a bid for European Union membership, on Monday Ukraine’s parliament took an important step in combating violence against women…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Brands are leaning on 'recycled' clothes to meet sustainability goals. How are they made? And why is recycling them further so hard?
~ Zambia: Hope for Kabwe Lead Poisoning Victims
~ Sudan: New Deadly Attacks in West Darfur
~ Cambodia: Quash Convictions of ‘ADHOC 5’
~ Tajikistan: Release Bloggers, Respect Media Freedom
~ How does this keep happening? After so many child protection inquiries and reform efforts, it's time for a new approach
~ As Netball Australia eyes betting sponsorship, women and girls are at increased risk of gambling harm
~ Has US-style politicisation of the courts come to Australia?
~ State funds for students at religious schools? Supreme Court says 'yes' in Maine case – but consequences could go beyond
~ How digital tech can help people with asthma manage their meds and reduce the risk of attacks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter