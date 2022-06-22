Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: New Deadly Attacks in West Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The aftermath of an attack on the village of Masteri in west Darfur, Sudan Saturday, July 25, 2020.  © 2020 Mustafa Younes via AP (Nairobi) – New attacks by armed Arab assailants on civilians in west Darfur since April 2022 have left hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and hundreds of civilian homes scorched, and property looted, Human Rights Watch said today. The large-scale violence has been carried out particularly against civilians in Kerenik and Kulbus. It underscores the Sudanese government’s failure to fulfill its duty to protect civilians and the urgent need…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


