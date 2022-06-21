Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 5 best films from the 2022 Sydney Film Festival

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Back to June again, after the disruption of the last couple of years, and the twin festivals of light – Vivid and the Sydney Film Festival – once again galvanise the city.

Here are my picks for best films from among the 40 or so I managed to catch.

Tchaikovsky’s Wife


Tchaikovsky’s Wife, written and directed by Russian auteur Kirill Serebrennikov, is a spellbinding exploration of an individual’s idealistic obsession with greatness.

The film follows Antonina Miliukova (a wonderfully understated Alyona Mikhailova) as she meets and then decides she wants…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


