Levelling up: why Netflix and TikTok are turning to gaming to secure their future
By James Birt, Associate Professor of Computer Games and Associate Dean Engagement, Bond University
Darren Paul Fisher, Assistant Professor, Head of Directing, Department of Film, Screen and Creative Media, Bond University
Netflix and TikTok were both first-movers, but unlike larger businesses they haven’t diversified their services very much. It seems they’re starting with gaming.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 21, 2022