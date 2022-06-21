Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Russia demonizes Ukrainian diasporas

By Vic Satzewich, Professor of Sociology, McMaster University
Ivan Kozachenko, Postdoctoral Fellow, Sociology, Jagiellonian University
We’re now almost into the fifth month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and one of the consistent features of Russia’s associated information war is its continuing efforts to defame and demonize Ukrainian diasporas around the world.

The term “diaspora” refers to groups of people that left their original homeland, but retain their sense belonging to it and feel an obligation to provide support for it.

Russia, and before that the Soviet Union, has always had a hostile…The Conversation


